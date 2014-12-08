Dec 08 Monday Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 502,000 502,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 182,000 183,000 Lead ingot 135,000 139,000 Tin slab 1,490,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,140,000 1,150,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 474,000 474,000 Copper heavy scrap 466,000 465,000 Copper armeture 451,000 449,000 Copper utensil scrap 428,000 426,000 Copper sheet cutting 446,000 446,000 Brass utensil scrap 321,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 137,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.