Dec 09Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 502,000 502,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 184,000 182,000 Lead ingot 132,000 135,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,135,000 1,140,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 474,000 474,000 Copper heavy scrap 464,000 476,000 Copper armeture 449,000 451,000 Copper utensil scrap 427,000 428,000 Copper sheet cutting 448,000 446,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 321,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 137,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.