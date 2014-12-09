Dec 09Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 502,000 502,000
Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000
Zinc slab 184,000 182,000
Lead ingot 132,000 135,000
Tin slab 1,485,000 1,490,000
Nickel Cathode 1,135,000 1,140,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 474,000 474,000
Copper heavy scrap 464,000 476,000
Copper armeture 449,000 451,000
Copper utensil scrap 427,000 428,000
Copper sheet cutting 448,000 446,000
Brass utensil scrap 323,000 321,000
Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 335,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 137,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.