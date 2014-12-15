Dec 15Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 501,000 501,000 Aluminum ingots 176,000 176,000 Zinc slab 182,000 182,000 Lead ingot 132,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,500,000 1,490,000 Nickel Cathode 1,160,000 1,135,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 473,000 473,000 Copper heavy scrap 464,000 465,000 Copper armeture 450,000 451,000 Copper utensil scrap 428,000 428,000 Copper sheet cutting 447,000 448,000 Brass utensil scrap 324,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 338,000 337,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 136,000 136,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.