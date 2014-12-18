Dec 18Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 498,000 497,000
Aluminum ingots 174,000 174,000
Zinc slab 180,000 182,000
Lead ingot 130,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,495,000 1,513,000
Nickel Cathode 1,130,000 1,138,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 470,000 469,000
Copper heavy scrap 462,000 461,000
Copper armeture 446,000 446,000
Copper utensil scrap 424,000 424,000
Copper sheet cutting 443,000 442,000
Brass utensil scrap 324,000 325,000
Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 335,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 135,000 137,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
