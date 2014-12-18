Dec 18Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 498,000 497,000 Aluminum ingots 174,000 174,000 Zinc slab 180,000 182,000 Lead ingot 130,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,495,000 1,513,000 Nickel Cathode 1,130,000 1,138,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 470,000 469,000 Copper heavy scrap 462,000 461,000 Copper armeture 446,000 446,000 Copper utensil scrap 424,000 424,000 Copper sheet cutting 443,000 442,000 Brass utensil scrap 324,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 335,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 135,000 137,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.