Dec 19Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 495,000 498,000 Aluminum ingots 174,000 174,000 Zinc slab 180,000 180,000 Lead ingot 130,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,495,000 Nickel Cathode 1,125,000 1,130,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 467,000 470,000 Copper heavy scrap 459,000 462,000 Copper armeture 444,000 446,000 Copper utensil scrap 423,000 424,000 Copper sheet cutting 438,000 443,000 Brass utensil scrap 324,000 324,000 Brass sheet cuttings 334,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 135,000 135,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.