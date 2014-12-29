Dec 29Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 496,000 497,000 Aluminum ingots 173,000 173,000 Zinc slab 180,000 180,000 Lead ingot 131,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,460,000 1,465,000 Nickel Cathode 1,115,000 1,115,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 468,000 469,000 Copper heavy scrap 460,000 463,000 Copper armeture 446,000 447,000 Copper utensil scrap 426,000 425,000 Copper sheet cutting 444,000 444,000 Brass utensil scrap 329,000 327,000 Brass sheet cuttings 340,000 338,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 135,000 135,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.