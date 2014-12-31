Dec 31Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 498,000 497,000
Aluminum ingots 171,000 173,000
Zinc slab 180,000 180,000
Lead ingot 132,000 132,000
Tin slab 1,470,000 1,460,000
Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,115,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 470,000 469,000
Copper heavy scrap 461,000 461,000
Copper armeture 445,000 446,000
Copper utensil scrap 425,000 424,000
Copper sheet cutting 440,000 442,000
Brass utensil scrap 325,000 329,000
Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 338,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 135,000
