Dec 31Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 498,000 497,000 Aluminum ingots 171,000 173,000 Zinc slab 180,000 180,000 Lead ingot 132,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,470,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,115,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 470,000 469,000 Copper heavy scrap 461,000 461,000 Copper armeture 445,000 446,000 Copper utensil scrap 425,000 424,000 Copper sheet cutting 440,000 442,000 Brass utensil scrap 325,000 329,000 Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 338,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 135,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.