Jan 02Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Fridays Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 494,000 498,000 Aluminum ingots 171,000 171,000 Zinc slab 181,000 180,000 Lead ingot 130,000 131,000 Tin slab 1,470,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,115,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 466,000 470,000 Copper heavy scrap 457,000 460,000 Copper armeture 444,000 445,000 Copper utensil scrap 423,000 425,000 Copper sheet cutting 442,000 440,000 Brass utensil scrap 326,000 325,000 Brass sheet cuttings 337,000 335,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.