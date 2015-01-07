Jan 07Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 487,000 488,000 Aluminum ingots 169,000 169,000 Zinc slab 180,000 180,000 Lead ingot 131,000 131,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,485,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 459,000 460,000 Copper heavy scrap 450,000 452,000 Copper armeture 437,000 439,000 Copper utensil scrap 421,000 420,000 Copper sheet cutting 435,000 433,000 Brass utensil scrap 323,000 324,000 Brass sheet cuttings 333,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.