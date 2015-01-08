Jan 08Thursday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 481,000 487,000 Aluminum ingots 164,000 169,000 Zinc slab 178,000 180,000 Lead ingot 131,000 131,000 Tin slab 1,485,000 1,485,000 Nickel Cathode 1,120,000 1,120,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 453,000 459,000 Copper heavy scrap 443,000 450,000 Copper armeture 430,000 437,000 Copper utensil scrap 416,000 421,000 Copper sheet cutting 427,000 435,000 Brass utensil scrap 322,000 323,000 Brass sheet cuttings 332,000 333,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 134,000 134,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.