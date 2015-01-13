Jan 13Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 471,000 476,000 Aluminum ingots 164,000 164,000 Zinc slab 179,000 179,000 Lead ingot 134,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,480,000 1,470,000 Nickel Cathode 1,100,000 1,110,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 443,000 448,000 Copper heavy scrap 433,000 437,000 Copper armeture 416,000 422,000 Copper utensil scrap 398,000 405,000 Copper sheet cutting 413,000 417,000 Brass utensil scrap 312,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 323,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 132,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.