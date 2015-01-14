Jan 14(Reuters) -Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 448,000 471,000 Aluminum ingots 163,000 164,000 Zinc slab 177,000 179,000 Lead ingot 133,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,460,000 1,480,000 Nickel Cathode 1,050,000 1,100,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 420,000 443,000 Copper heavy scrap 415,000 433,000 Copper armeture 390,000 416,000 Copper utensil scrap 370,000 398,000 Copper sheet cutting 385,000 413,000 Brass utensil scrap 295,000 312,000 Brass sheet cuttings 300,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 130,000 132,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.