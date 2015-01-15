Jan 15(Reuters) -Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 455,000 448,000 Aluminum ingots 161,000 163,000 Zinc slab 174,000 177,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,460,000 1,460,000 Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,050,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 427,000 420,000 Copper heavy scrap 417,000 415,000 Copper armeture 398,000 390,000 Copper utensil scrap 380,000 370,000 Copper sheet cutting 392,000 385,000 Brass utensil scrap 303,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 300,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 130,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.