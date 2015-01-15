Jan 15(Reuters) -Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 455,000 448,000
Aluminum ingots 161,000 163,000
Zinc slab 174,000 177,000
Lead ingot 133,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,460,000 1,460,000
Nickel Cathode 1,060,000 1,050,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 427,000 420,000
Copper heavy scrap 417,000 415,000
Copper armeture 398,000 390,000
Copper utensil scrap 380,000 370,000
Copper sheet cutting 392,000 385,000
Brass utensil scrap 303,000 295,000
Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 300,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 132,000 130,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.