Mar 16 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday'S Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 461,000 460,000
Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000
Zinc slab 168,000 168,000
Lead ingot 132,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,365,000 1,370,000
Nickel Cathode 1,030,000 1,025,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 441,000 440,000
Copper heavy scrap 435,000 436,000
Copper armeture 431,000 431,000
Copper utensil scrap 410,000 411,000
Copper sheet cutting 426,000 427,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.