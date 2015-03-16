Mar 16 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 461,000 460,000 Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000 Zinc slab 168,000 168,000 Lead ingot 132,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,365,000 1,370,000 Nickel Cathode 1,030,000 1,025,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 441,000 440,000 Copper heavy scrap 435,000 436,000 Copper armeture 431,000 431,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 411,000 Copper sheet cutting 426,000 427,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.