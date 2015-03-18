Mar 18 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 454,000 458,000 Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000 Zinc slab 168,000 168,000 Lead ingot 133,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,360,000 1,360,000 Nickel Cathode 1,020,000 1,020,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 434,000 438,000 Copper heavy scrap 429,000 434,000 Copper armeture 423,000 427,000 Copper utensil scrap 400,000 408,000 Copper sheet cutting 421,000 423,000 Brass utensil scrap 312,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 322,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.