Mar 20 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 456,000 451,000 Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000 Zinc slab 167,000 166,000 Lead ingot 132,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,355,000 1,355,000 Nickel Cathode 1,015,000 1,020,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 436,000 431,000 Copper heavy scrap 430,000 429,000 Copper armeture 426,000 418,000 Copper utensil scrap 405,000 400,000 Copper sheet cutting 423,000 417,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.