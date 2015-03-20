Mar 20 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday'S Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 456,000 451,000
Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000
Zinc slab 167,000 166,000
Lead ingot 132,000 132,000
Tin slab 1,355,000 1,355,000
Nickel Cathode 1,015,000 1,020,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 436,000 431,000
Copper heavy scrap 430,000 429,000
Copper armeture 426,000 418,000
Copper utensil scrap 405,000 400,000
Copper sheet cutting 423,000 417,000
Brass utensil scrap 319,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.