Mar 23 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday'S Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 464,000 456,000 Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000 Zinc slab 167,000 167,000 Lead ingot 132,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,360,000 1,355,000 Nickel Cathode 1,025,000 1,015,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 444,000 436,000 Copper heavy scrap 439,000 430,000 Copper armeture 432,000 426,000 Copper utensil scrap 410,000 405,000 Copper sheet cutting 428,000 423,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.