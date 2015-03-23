Mar 23 (Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday'S Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 464,000 456,000
Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000
Zinc slab 167,000 167,000
Lead ingot 132,000 132,000
Tin slab 1,360,000 1,355,000
Nickel Cathode 1,025,000 1,015,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 444,000 436,000
Copper heavy scrap 439,000 430,000
Copper armeture 432,000 426,000
Copper utensil scrap 410,000 405,000
Copper sheet cutting 428,000 423,000
Brass utensil scrap 319,000 319,000
Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.