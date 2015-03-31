Mar 31(Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 464,000 464,000 Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000 Zinc slab 171,000 171,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,350,000 1,360,000 Nickel Cathode 955,000 955,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 444,000 444,000 Copper heavy scrap 438,000 438,000 Copper armeture 430,000 431,000 Copper utensil scrap 408,000 410,000 Copper sheet cutting 425,000 426,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 330,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.