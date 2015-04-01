Apr 01(Reuters) -Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 463,000 464,000 Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000 Zinc slab 170,000 171,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,330,000 1,350,000 Nickel Cathode 950,000 955,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 443,000 444,000 Copper heavy scrap 438,000 438,000 Copper armeture 429,000 430,000 Copper utensil scrap 408,000 408,000 Copper sheet cutting 424,000 425,000 Brass utensil scrap 319,000 320,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.