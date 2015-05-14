May 14 Reuters) - Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 481,000 481,000
Aluminum ingots 158,000 158,000
Zinc slab 196,000 195,000
Lead ingot 134,000 134,000
Tin slab 1,250,000 1,245,000
Nickel Cathode 1,030,000 1,040,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 461,000 461,000
Copper heavy scrap 454,000 454,000
Copper armeture 440,000 440,000
Copper utensil scrap 417,000 417,000
Copper sheet cutting 433,000 433,000
Brass utensil scrap 318,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 328,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 128,000 128,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.