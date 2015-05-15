May 15 Reuters) - Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 481,000 481,000 Aluminum ingots 155,000 158,000 Zinc slab 196,000 196,000 Lead ingot 134,000 134,000 Tin slab 1,250,000 1,250,000 Nickel Cathode 1,030,000 1,030,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 461,000 461,000 Copper heavy scrap 454,000 454,000 Copper armeture 440,000 440,000 Copper utensil scrap 415,000 417,000 Copper sheet cutting 434,000 433,000 Brass utensil scrap 320,000 318,000 Brass sheet cuttings 328,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 128,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.