May 21 Reuters) - Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 477,000 477,000
Aluminum ingots 155,000 155,000
Zinc slab 188,000 190,000
Lead ingot 133,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,245,000 1,235,000
Nickel Cathode 995,000 1,270,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 457,000 457,000
Copper heavy scrap 452,000 451,000
Copper armeture 437,000 436,000
Copper utensil scrap 411,000 414,000
Copper sheet cutting 431,000 430,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.