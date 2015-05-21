May 21 Reuters) - Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 477,000 477,000 Aluminum ingots 155,000 155,000 Zinc slab 188,000 190,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,245,000 1,235,000 Nickel Cathode 995,000 1,270,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 457,000 457,000 Copper heavy scrap 452,000 451,000 Copper armeture 437,000 436,000 Copper utensil scrap 411,000 414,000 Copper sheet cutting 431,000 430,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 327,000 327,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.