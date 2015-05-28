May 28 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 474,000 476,000
Aluminum ingots 155,000 155,000
Zinc slab 187,000 187,000
Lead ingot 133,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,220,000 1,230,000
Nickel Cathode 985,000 980,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 454,000 456,000
Copper heavy scrap 448,000 451,000
Copper armeture 435,000 436,000
Copper utensil scrap 412,000 410,000
Copper sheet cutting 430,000 432,000
Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000
Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 326,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.