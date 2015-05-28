May 28 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 474,000 476,000 Aluminum ingots 155,000 155,000 Zinc slab 187,000 187,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,220,000 1,230,000 Nickel Cathode 985,000 980,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 454,000 456,000 Copper heavy scrap 448,000 451,000 Copper armeture 435,000 436,000 Copper utensil scrap 412,000 410,000 Copper sheet cutting 430,000 432,000 Brass utensil scrap 317,000 317,000 Brass sheet cuttings 325,000 326,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 127,000 127,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.