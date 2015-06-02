GRAINS-Wheat falls from near 2-month high, frost damage caps losses

SYDNEY, May 3 U.S. wheat futures fell on Wednesday, retreating from a near two-month high touched in the previous session, although losses were checked by worried about production losses after recent cold weather in North America. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.5 percent to $4.51-3/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday after earlier hitting $4.61-1/2 a bushel - the highest since March 6.