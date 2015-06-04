June 04 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 470,000 471,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000 Zinc slab 184,000 185,000 Lead ingot 133,000 133,000 Tin slab 1,215,000 1,210,000 Nickel Cathode 98500 98500 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 450,000 451,000 Copper heavy scrap 445,000 445,000 Copper armeture 435,000 435,000 Copper utensil scrap 407,000 408,000 Copper sheet cutting 430,000 430,000 Brass utensil scrap 311,000 316,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 325,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 125,000 125,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.