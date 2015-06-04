June 04 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 470,000 471,000
Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000
Zinc slab 184,000 185,000
Lead ingot 133,000 133,000
Tin slab 1,215,000 1,210,000
Nickel Cathode 98500 98500
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 450,000 451,000
Copper heavy scrap 445,000 445,000
Copper armeture 435,000 435,000
Copper utensil scrap 407,000 408,000
Copper sheet cutting 430,000 430,000
Brass utensil scrap 311,000 316,000
Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 325,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 125,000 125,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.