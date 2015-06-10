June 10 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 470,000 470,000 Aluminum ingots 147,000 147,000 Zinc slab 184,000 183,000 Lead ingot 133,000 132,000 Tin slab 1,205,000 1,210,000 Nickel Cathode 1005 98500 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 450,000 450,000 Copper heavy scrap 445,000 444,000 Copper armeture 434,000 433,000 Copper utensil scrap 405,000 404,000 Copper sheet cutting 427,000 427,000 Brass utensil scrap 306,000 310,000 Brass sheet cuttings 315,000 317,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 125,000 125,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.