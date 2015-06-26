June 26 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 458,000 458,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000 Zinc slab 175,000 175,000 Lead ingot 130,000 130,000 Tin slab 1,180,000 1,185,000 Nickel Cathode 970 907 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 438,000 438,000 Copper heavy scrap 432,000 432,000 Copper armeture 423,000 423,000 Copper utensil scrap 395,000 395,000 Copper sheet cutting 417,000 417,000 Brass utensil scrap 303,000 303,000 Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 319,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 124,000 124,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.