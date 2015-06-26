June 26 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Thursday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 458,000 458,000
Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000
Zinc slab 175,000 175,000
Lead ingot 130,000 130,000
Tin slab 1,180,000 1,185,000
Nickel Cathode 970 907
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 438,000 438,000
Copper heavy scrap 432,000 432,000
Copper armeture 423,000 423,000
Copper utensil scrap 395,000 395,000
Copper sheet cutting 417,000 417,000
Brass utensil scrap 303,000 303,000
Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 319,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 124,000 124,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
