July 01 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 458,000 459,000
Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000
Zinc slab 172,000 170,000
Lead ingot 129,000 129,000
Tin slab 1,130,000 1,145,000
Nickel Cathode 940 935
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 438,000 439,000
Copper heavy scrap 433,000 434,000
Copper armeture 426,000 425,000
Copper utensil scrap 398,000 398,000
Copper sheet cutting 418,000 418,000
Brass utensil scrap 305,000 304,000
Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 317,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 124,000 124,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.
(Marina H Raja)