July 01 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 458,000 459,000 Aluminum ingots 144,000 144,000 Zinc slab 172,000 170,000 Lead ingot 129,000 129,000 Tin slab 1,130,000 1,145,000 Nickel Cathode 940 935 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 438,000 439,000 Copper heavy scrap 433,000 434,000 Copper armeture 426,000 425,000 Copper utensil scrap 398,000 398,000 Copper sheet cutting 418,000 418,000 Brass utensil scrap 305,000 304,000 Brass sheet cuttings 318,000 317,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 124,000 124,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H Raja)