July 03 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 459,000 459,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 144,000 Zinc slab 170,000 172,000 Lead ingot 129,000 129,000 Tin slab 1,140,000 1,140,000 Nickel Cathode 955 945 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 439000 439,000 Copper heavy scrap 431,000 434,000 Copper armeture 425,000 426,000 Copper utensil scrap 400,000 398,000 Copper sheet cutting 420,000 420,000 Brass utensil scrap 308,000 306,000 Brass sheet cuttings 320,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 124,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H Raja)