July 07 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 450,000 459,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000 Zinc slab 170,000 170,000 Lead ingot 128,000 129,000 Tin slab 1,115,000 1,140,000 Nickel Cathode 915,000 955,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 430,000 439,000 Copper heavy scrap 423,000 431,000 Copper armeture 415,000 425,000 Copper utensil scrap 388,000 400,000 Copper sheet cutting 408,000 420,000 Brass utensil scrap 297,000 308,000 Brass sheet cuttings 312,000 320,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H Raja)