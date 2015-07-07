July 07 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 450,000 459,000
Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000
Zinc slab 170,000 170,000
Lead ingot 128,000 129,000
Tin slab 1,115,000 1,140,000
Nickel Cathode 915,000 955,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 430,000 439,000
Copper heavy scrap 423,000 431,000
Copper armeture 415,000 425,000
Copper utensil scrap 388,000 400,000
Copper sheet cutting 408,000 420,000
Brass utensil scrap 297,000 308,000
Brass sheet cuttings 312,000 320,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.
(Marina H Raja)