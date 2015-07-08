July 08 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 442,000 450,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000 Zinc slab 169,000 170,000 Lead ingot 128,000 128,000 Tin slab 1,095,000 1,115,000 Nickel Cathode 895,000 915,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 422,000 430,000 Copper heavy scrap 415,000 423,000 Copper armeture 407,000 415,000 Copper utensil scrap 380,000 388,000 Copper sheet cutting 400,000 408,000 Brass utensil scrap 295,000 297,000 Brass sheet cuttings 307,000 302,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Suvra Roy)