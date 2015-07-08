July 08 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 442,000 450,000
Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000
Zinc slab 169,000 170,000
Lead ingot 128,000 128,000
Tin slab 1,095,000 1,115,000
Nickel Cathode 895,000 915,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 422,000 430,000
Copper heavy scrap 415,000 423,000
Copper armeture 407,000 415,000
Copper utensil scrap 380,000 388,000
Copper sheet cutting 400,000 408,000
Brass utensil scrap 295,000 297,000
Brass sheet cuttings 307,000 302,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.
(Suvra Roy)