Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
July 10 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 450,000 449,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000 Zinc slab 170,000 170,000 Lead ingot 128,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,115,000 1,125,000 Nickel Cathode 910,000 900,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 430,000 429,000 Copper heavy scrap 424,000 421,000 Copper armeture 415,000 414,000 Copper utensil scrap 388,000 388,000 Copper sheet cutting 408,000 407,000 Brass utensil scrap 297,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 309,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Suvra Roy)
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12