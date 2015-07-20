July 20 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday 's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 445,000 447,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000 Zinc slab 173,000 174,000 Lead ingot 126,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,160,000 1,140,000 Nickel Cathode 900,000 895,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 425,000 427,000 Copper heavy scrap 418,000 421,000 Copper armeture 409,000 414,000 Copper utensil scrap 380,000 382,000 Copper sheet cutting 402,000 404,000 Brass utensil scrap 295,000 299,000 Brass sheet cuttings 313,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Suvra Roy)