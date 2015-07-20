July 20 Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday 's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 445,000 447,000
Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000
Zinc slab 173,000 174,000
Lead ingot 126,000 127,000
Tin slab 1,160,000 1,140,000
Nickel Cathode 900,000 895,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 425,000 427,000
Copper heavy scrap 418,000 421,000
Copper armeture 409,000 414,000
Copper utensil scrap 380,000 382,000
Copper sheet cutting 402,000 404,000
Brass utensil scrap 295,000 299,000
Brass sheet cuttings 313,000 310,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.
(Suvra Roy)