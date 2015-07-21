July 21 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 444,000 445,000 Aluminum ingots 142,000 142,000 Zinc slab 173,000 173,000 Lead ingot 126,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,155,000 1,160,000 Nickel Cathode 915,000 900,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 424,000 425,000 Copper heavy scrap 419,000 418,000 Copper armeture 409,000 409,000 Copper utensil scrap 381,000 380,000 Copper sheet cutting 404,000 402,000 Brass utensil scrap 297,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 314,000 313,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)