July 22 Wednesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 439,000 444,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 142,000 Zinc slab 171,000 173,000 Lead ingot 128,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,145,000 1,155,000 Nickel Cathode 900,000 915,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 419,000 424,000 Copper heavy scrap 413,000 419,000 Copper armeture 407,000 409,000 Copper utensil scrap 378,000 381,000 Copper sheet cutting 399,000 404,000 Brass utensil scrap 295,000 297,000 Brass sheet cuttings 312,000 314,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)