MEDIA-India's Maruti prepares for bigger role in Suzuki's development programme - PTI in Business Line
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
July 23 Thursday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 439,000 439,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 171,000 171,000 Lead ingot 127,000 128,000 Tin slab 1,135,000 1,145,000 Nickel Cathode 895,000 900,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 419,000 419,000 Copper heavy scrap 413,000 413,000 Copper armeture 405,000 407,000 Copper utensil scrap 380,000 378,000 Copper sheet cutting 400,000 399,000 Brass utensil scrap 298,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 312,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 9The India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Cash-Tom Offered Rate on Tuesday is 6.01 percent. The MITOR is the reference implied rupee overnight offered rate based on the cash-Tom dollar-rupee premium. The one-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps will be released at 12:30 IST. (0700 GMT) and benchmark rates (MIFOR) will be released at 17:30 IST. (1200 GMT). -------------------------------------------------------------- PERIOD C