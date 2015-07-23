July 23 Thursday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 439,000 439,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 171,000 171,000 Lead ingot 127,000 128,000 Tin slab 1,135,000 1,145,000 Nickel Cathode 895,000 900,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 419,000 419,000 Copper heavy scrap 413,000 413,000 Copper armeture 405,000 407,000 Copper utensil scrap 380,000 378,000 Copper sheet cutting 400,000 399,000 Brass utensil scrap 298,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 312,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 123,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)