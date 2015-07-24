July 24 Wednesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal
Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 432,000 439,000
Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000
Zinc slab 169,000 171,000
Lead ingot 120,000 127,000
Tin slab 1,140,000 1,135,000
Nickel Cathode 890,000 895,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 412,000 419,000
Copper heavy scrap 406,000 413,000
Copper armeture 399,000 405,000
Copper utensil scrap 368,000 380,000
Copper sheet cutting 392,000 400,000
Brass utensil scrap 293,000 298,000
Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 310,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 123,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page INMET and chain
0#BASE-IN.