July 24 Wednesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 432,000 439,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 169,000 171,000 Lead ingot 120,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,140,000 1,135,000 Nickel Cathode 890,000 895,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 412,000 419,000 Copper heavy scrap 406,000 413,000 Copper armeture 399,000 405,000 Copper utensil scrap 368,000 380,000 Copper sheet cutting 392,000 400,000 Brass utensil scrap 293,000 298,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 123,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page INMET and chain 0#BASE-IN.