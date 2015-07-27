July 27 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 432,000 433,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 168,000 169,000 Lead ingot 126,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,130,000 1,135,000 Nickel Cathode 885,000 875,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 412,000 413,000 Copper heavy scrap 405,000 406,000 Copper armeture 397,000 400,000 Copper utensil scrap 370,000 371,000 Copper sheet cutting 392,000 394,000 Brass utensil scrap 290,000 292,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 312,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)