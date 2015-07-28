July 28 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 430,000 432,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 168,000 168,000 Lead ingot 128,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,150,000 1,130,000 Nickel Cathode 890,000 885,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 410,000 412,000 Copper heavy scrap 403,000 405,000 Copper armeture 396,000 397,000 Copper utensil scrap 368,000 371,000 Copper sheet cutting 390,000 392,000 Brass utensil scrap 291,000 290,000 Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)