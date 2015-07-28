July 28 Tuesday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Tuesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 430,000 432,000
Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000
Zinc slab 168,000 168,000
Lead ingot 128,000 126,000
Tin slab 1,150,000 1,130,000
Nickel Cathode 890,000 885,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 410,000 412,000
Copper heavy scrap 403,000 405,000
Copper armeture 396,000 397,000
Copper utensil scrap 368,000 371,000
Copper sheet cutting 390,000 392,000
Brass utensil scrap 291,000 290,000
Brass sheet cuttings 310,000 310,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.
(Marina H raja)