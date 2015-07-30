July 30 Thursday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 430,000 433,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 170,000 170,000 Lead ingot 128,000 128,000 Tin slab 1,165,000 1,160,000 Nickel Cathode 890,000 890,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 410,000 413,000 Copper heavy scrap 405,000 405,000 Copper armeture 394,000 396,000 Copper utensil scrap 368,000 371,000 Copper sheet cutting 390,000 391,000 Brass utensil scrap 291,000 290,000 Brass sheet cuttings 313,000 312,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)