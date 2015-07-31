July 31 Friday 's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 429,000 430,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 169,000 170,000 Lead ingot 127,000 128,000 Tin slab 1,180,000 1,165,000 Nickel Cathode 885,000 890,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 409,000 410,000 Copper heavy scrap 403,000 405,000 Copper armeture 390,000 394,000 Copper utensil scrap 363,000 368,000 Copper sheet cutting 380,000 390,000 Brass utensil scrap 291,000 291,000 Brass sheet cuttings 312,000 313,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)