Aug 05 Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Wednesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 419,000 428,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 163,000 168,000 Lead ingot 126,000 127,000 Tin slab 1,180,000 1,190,000 Nickel Cathode 860,000 885,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 399,000 408,000 Copper heavy scrap 392,000 401,000 Copper armeture 378,000 386,000 Copper utensil scrap 358,000 363,000 Copper sheet cutting 371,000 380,000 Brass utensil scrap 289,000 291,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 310,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)