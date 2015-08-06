BRIEF-PTL Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago
Aug 06 Thursday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 427,000 419,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 163,000 163,000 Lead ingot 126,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,170,000 1,180,000 Nickel Cathode 860,000 860,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 399,000 399,000 Copper heavy scrap 392,000 392,000 Copper armeture 380,000 378,000 Copper utensil scrap 360,000 358,000 Copper sheet cutting 374,000 371,000 Brass utensil scrap 291,000 289,000 Brass sheet cuttings 304,000 305,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)
* March quarter net profit 97.3 million rupees versus 71.7 million rupees year ago
* Fed downplays weak Q1 economic growth, bullish on labour market * Gold saw worst 1-day drop since Nov 23 in previous session * Silver hovers around near 4-month lows hit Wednesday * Dollar index hits 2-week high (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R May 4 Gold fell to a six-week low on Thursday as the dollar rose to a two-week high on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June. Spot gold fell 0.3 per