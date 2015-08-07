Aug 07 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Friday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 426,000 427,000
Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000
Zinc slab 161,000 163,000
Lead ingot 125,000 126,000
Tin slab 1,160,000 1,170,000
Nickel Cathode 865,000 860,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 398,000 399,000
Copper heavy scrap 391,000 392,000
Copper armeture 380,000 380,000
Copper utensil scrap 360,000 360,000
Copper sheet cutting 374,000 374,000
Brass utensil scrap 290,000 291,000
Brass sheet cuttings 300,000 304,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.
(Marina H raja)