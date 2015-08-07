Aug 07 Friday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Friday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 426,000 427,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 161,000 163,000 Lead ingot 125,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,160,000 1,170,000 Nickel Cathode 865,000 860,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 398,000 399,000 Copper heavy scrap 391,000 392,000 Copper armeture 380,000 380,000 Copper utensil scrap 360,000 360,000 Copper sheet cutting 374,000 374,000 Brass utensil scrap 290,000 291,000 Brass sheet cuttings 300,000 304,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>. (Marina H raja)