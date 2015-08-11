Aug 11 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 432,000 428,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 160,000 161,000 Lead ingot 126,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,165,000 1,160,000 Nickel Cathode 860,000 865,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 404,000 400,000 Copper heavy scrap 396,000 393,000 Copper armeture 388,000 384,000 Copper utensil scrap 366,000 360,000 Copper sheet cutting 383,000 380,000 Brass utensil scrap 293,000 295,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 303,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.