Aug 12 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 429,000 432,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 159,000 160,000 Lead ingot 125,000 126,000 Tin slab 1,160,000 1,165,000 Nickel Cathode 845,000 860,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 401,000 404,000 Copper heavy scrap 393,000 396,000 Copper armeture 385,000 388,000 Copper utensil scrap 367,000 366,000 Copper sheet cutting 380,000 383,000 Brass utensil scrap 294,000 293,000 Brass sheet cuttings 300,000 305,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.