Aug 13 Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Thursday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 432,000 429,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 160,000 159,000 Lead ingot 125,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,150,000 1,160,000 Nickel Cathode 855,000 845,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 404,000 401,000 Copper heavy scrap 397,000 393,000 Copper armeture 389,000 385,000 Copper utensil scrap 370,000 367,000 Copper sheet cutting 385,000 380,000 Brass utensil scrap 298,000 294,000 Brass sheet cuttings 305,000 300,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.