Aug 17Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Monday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 433,000 433,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 160,000 160,000 Lead ingot 125,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,155,000 1,160,000 Nickel Cathode 860,000 855,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 405,000 405,000 Copper heavy scrap 398,000 399,000 Copper armeture 393,000 393,000 Copper utensil scrap 367,000 370,000 Copper sheet cutting 388,000 390,000 Brass utensil scrap 296,000 300,000 Brass sheet cuttings 301,000 303,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.