Aug 17Monday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Monday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 433,000 433,000
Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000
Zinc slab 160,000 160,000
Lead ingot 125,000 125,000
Tin slab 1,155,000 1,160,000
Nickel Cathode 860,000 855,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 405,000 405,000
Copper heavy scrap 398,000 399,000
Copper armeture 393,000 393,000
Copper utensil scrap 367,000 370,000
Copper sheet cutting 388,000 390,000
Brass utensil scrap 296,000 300,000
Brass sheet cuttings 301,000 303,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.