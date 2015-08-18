Aug 18Tuesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay Metal Exchange: Tuesday's Previous Copper wire bars (HCL*) 430,000 433,000 Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000 Zinc slab 159,000 160,000 Lead ingot 126,000 125,000 Tin slab 1,155,000 1,155,000 Nickel Cathode 855,000 860,000 SCRAP Copper cable scrap 402,000 405,000 Copper heavy scrap 396,000 398,000 Copper armeture 392,000 393,000 Copper utensil scrap 368,000 367,000 Copper sheet cutting 387,000 388,000 Brass utensil scrap 296,000 296,000 Brass sheet cuttings 301,000 301,000 Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000 NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.) NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain <0#BASE-IN>.