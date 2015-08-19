Aug 19Wednesday's Prices in rupees per tonne at the Bombay
Metal Exchange:
Wednesday's Previous
Copper wire bars (HCL*) 432,000 430,000
Aluminum ingots 139,000 139,000
Zinc slab 158,000 159,000
Lead ingot 126,000 126,000
Tin slab 1,155,000 1,155,000
Nickel Cathode 855,000 855,000
SCRAP
Copper cable scrap 404,000 402,000
Copper heavy scrap 397,000 396,000
Copper armeture 390,000 392,000
Copper utensil scrap 367,000 368,000
Copper sheet cutting 383,000 387,000
Brass utensil scrap 294,000 296,000
Brass sheet cuttings 302,000 301,000
Aluminum utensil scrap 121,000 121,000
NOTE:- Copper rods and Copper cathode data are not been publish due to
unavailability of data from the source(Hindustan Copper Ltd.)
NOTE:Historic data for base metals can be found on the page and chain
<0#BASE-IN>.